Compete to build the best snowman! Make friends at the festival, tune in to the Wham Wham Radio Station and uncover the hidden truth behind Wham Wham the Snowman-man. Can you build, decorate and sabotage your way to the festival grand prize?
3 Feb, 2021Everybody Wham Wham rolls onto Steam
Story-driven snowman-building adventure available now for download on Windows PC.
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: 7, 8, 8.1, 10
Processor: Dual Core +
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD 520 or Higher / AMD Radeon R3 or Higher
Storage: 400 MB available space