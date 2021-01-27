There is more to this world than kings and conspiracies. There are ordinary folk living in an extraordinary world, and this is one of their tales. You will become the Hunter, a hooded and mysterious figure, just living out its mundane life in the secluded hamlet of Riverager. To find medicine for his sickly mother, the Hunter ventures into the King’s domain, a dangerous place guarded by forces both natural and not. Will you complete your journey into the dark? Or will you become just another character in another’s story?