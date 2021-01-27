  • Log In | Sign Up

Night in Riverager

Night in Riverager - Cover art

There is more to this world than kings and conspiracies. There are ordinary folk living in an extraordinary world, and this is one of their tales. You will become the Hunter, a hooded and mysterious figure, just living out its mundane life in the secluded hamlet of Riverager. To find medicine for his sickly mother, the Hunter ventures into the King’s domain, a dangerous place guarded by forces both natural and not. Will you complete your journey into the dark? Or will you become just another character in another’s story?

Free prologue for My Beautiful Paper Smile

Updates

2 Feb, 2021
Prologue to My Beautiful Paper Smile beamed onto Steam

Night in Riverager demo offers standalone glimpse into the 'grim papercraft horror' adventure currently in Early Access.

'Night in Riverager - Screenshot #1
'Night in Riverager - Screenshot #2
'Night in Riverager - Screenshot #3
'Night in Riverager - Screenshot #4
'Night in Riverager - Screenshot #5
'Night in Riverager - Screenshot #6
'Night in Riverager - Screenshot #7
'Night in Riverager - Screenshot #8

Night in Riverager trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Horror
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 64-bit
Processor: 2.5 GHz Quad-core Intel or AMD processor
Memory: 4 MB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 470 GTX or AMD Radeon 6870 HD
Storage: 2 GB available space

Night in Riverager by Two Star Games - Adventure Game

Night in Riverager is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Two Star Games. Night in Riverager has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Night in Riverager, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Night in Riverager.
