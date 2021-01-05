Mare
VisionTrick Media
Oculus Quest
- Digital January 7, 2021 by VisionTrick Media
As you wake up, stirred from a dreamless sleep with an unknown purpose, you find yourself in the strange lands of Mare embodying a mysterious artificial bird. Crossing paths with a helpless companion you venture deep into unknown territory on a puzzling adventure while unraveling a mysterious narrative and the secrets hidden within. All in order to ensure the arrival of the companion at her impending destiny.
7 Jan, 2021Mare races onto Oculus Quest
Atmospheric environmental puzzler from the creators of Pavilion to follow later on Oculus Rift.
