Mare

Mare - Cover art

As you wake up, stirred from a dreamless sleep with an unknown purpose, you find yourself in the strange lands of Mare embodying a mysterious artificial bird. Crossing paths with a helpless companion you venture deep into unknown territory on a puzzling adventure while unraveling a mysterious narrative and the secrets hidden within. All in order to ensure the arrival of the companion at her impending destiny.

Updates

7 Jan, 2021
Mare races onto Oculus Quest
Atmospheric environmental puzzler from the creators of Pavilion to follow later on Oculus Rift.

Walkthrough for Mare

Stuck in Mare, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Mare and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Mare release trailer

Mare – SXSW 2019 trailer

Mare – Tokyo Game Show 2017 trailer

What our readers think of Mare

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Mare yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Game Information

Platform Oculus Quest
Perspective Third-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Mare by VisionTrick Media - Adventure Game

