Clarevoyance
Developer:
Fring Frang Games
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital December 17, 2020 by Fring Frang Games
Clarevoyance is an adventure game set in the mythic Acadian region of Clare, Nova Scotia, created directly with the community. Following the sudden reappearance of mythical figures in the present day, players will explore Clare, interact with over 100 characters fully voiced in their Acadian dialect, and uncover the region’s rich folklore. Play through this roughly five-hour adventure to find out what makes Clare such a fascinating place.
Updates
17 Dec, 2020Clarevoyance makes launch date prediction on Steam
Collaborative adventure from small-town Canadian maritime community available now for download on Windows, Mac and Linux.
Walkthrough for ClarevoyanceStuck in Clarevoyance, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Clarevoyance and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Clarevoyance » View all screenshots (10)
Videos for Clarevoyance » View all videos
What our readers think of Clarevoyance
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Clarevoyance yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information