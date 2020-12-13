  • Log In | Sign Up

Clarevoyance

Clarevoyance - Cover art

Clarevoyance is an adventure game set in the mythic Acadian region of Clare, Nova Scotia, created directly with the community. Following the sudden reappearance of mythical figures in the present day, players will explore Clare, interact with over 100 characters fully voiced in their Acadian dialect, and uncover the region’s rich folklore. Play through this roughly five-hour adventure to find out what makes Clare such a fascinating place.

Updates

17 Dec, 2020
Clarevoyance makes launch date prediction on Steam
Collaborative adventure from small-town Canadian maritime community available now for download on Windows, Mac and Linux.

Walkthrough for Clarevoyance

Stuck in Clarevoyance, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Clarevoyance and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Clarevoyance trailer

Adventure Games by Fring Frang Games

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation, Quest
Genre Drama, Mystery
Theme Mythology
Graphic Style Photographic
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

