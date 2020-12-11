  • Log In | Sign Up

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure - Cover art

Join Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she realizes she needs to do something about it. This is truly a Mediterranean paradise if you ignore all the litter! From the idyllic beaches to the ancient castle overlooking the town a whole island is ready to be explored. With Ines and your grandfather - who is a total bird nerd - by your side, you can start the movement to save the island. Maybe even the world after that.

Updates

13 Dec, 2020
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure ready to be explored
Whimsical ‘feel-good game about running around and doing good deeds’ now available on PC and Apple Arcade.

Walkthrough for Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Stuck in Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure gameplay trailer

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure teaser

Adventure Games by ustwo games

Game Information

Platform Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard, Touch
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation, Solitary Exploration
Genre Adventure
Theme Children, Edutainment, Rescue
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 (SP1+) 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD 630
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GTX 750 Ti
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 2 GB available space

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure by ustwo games - Adventure Game

