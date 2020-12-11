Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Developer:
ustwo games
Platforms:
Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
- Digital December 11, 2020 by ustwo games
Join Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she realizes she needs to do something about it. This is truly a Mediterranean paradise if you ignore all the litter! From the idyllic beaches to the ancient castle overlooking the town a whole island is ready to be explored. With Ines and your grandfather - who is a total bird nerd - by your side, you can start the movement to save the island. Maybe even the world after that.
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is available at:
Updates
Whimsical ‘feel-good game about running around and doing good deeds’ now available on PC and Apple Arcade.
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 (SP1+) 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD 630
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 2 GB available space
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GTX 750 Ti
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 2 GB available space