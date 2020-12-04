Don’t Be Afraid
You’ve been kidnapped by a serial child killer and placed in a house filled with puzzles. Your name is David, you are 11 years old… and this is the end of your innocent childhood. If you want to survive, grow up. Quickly! Try to break the system, escape and end the nightmare in this first-person horror adventure.
19 Dec, 2020Fear not, Don’t Be Afraid is out now on Steam
Free standalone prologue of first-person 3D abduction thriller also available for download on Windows PC.
OS: XP SP3 / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10
Processor: Intel Core i3 3.1 GHz or AMD Phenom II X3 2.8 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 or Radeon HD6870 with 1GB VRAM
DirectX: Version 11