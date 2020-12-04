  • Log In | Sign Up

Don’t Be Afraid

Don’t Be Afraid - Cover art

You’ve been kidnapped by a serial child killer and placed in a house filled with puzzles. Your name is David, you are 11 years old… and this is the end of your innocent childhood. If you want to survive, grow up. Quickly! Try to break the system, escape and end the nightmare in this first-person horror adventure.

Updates

19 Dec, 2020
Fear not, Don’t Be Afraid is out now on Steam
Free standalone prologue of first-person 3D abduction thriller also available for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Don’t Be Afraid

Stuck in Don’t Be Afraid, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Don’t Be Afraid and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Horror
Theme Children, Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

PC
Minimum:
OS: XP SP3 / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10
Processor: Intel Core i3 3.1 GHz or AMD Phenom II X3 2.8 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 or Radeon HD6870 with 1GB VRAM
DirectX: Version 11

Don’t Be Afraid is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Broken Arrow Games. Don’t Be Afraid has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Don’t Be Afraid, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Don’t Be Afraid.