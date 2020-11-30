  • Log In | Sign Up

A Rogue Escape

Rogue Escape, A - Cover art

Surrounded by unfamiliar buttons, levers, and monitors you stand at the helm of a stolen nauticrawl, a colossal machine you’re not trained to operate. Learn to command this mechanical beast and maybe, just maybe you’ll get off this rock.

A VR reimagining of the game Nauticrawl.

Updates

10 Jun, 2021
A Rogue Escape liberated on Oculus and Steam VR

VR reimagining of giant alien steampunk mech sim Nauticrawl available now on Oculus Rift/Quest, HTC Vive and Valve Index.
13 May, 2021
June launch date leaks out in A Rogue Escape trailer

VR reimagining of sci-fi adventure sim Nauticrawl coming to Oculus and SteamVR platforms on June 10th.
10 Jan, 2021
Nauticrawl rebuilt for VR in upcoming A Rogue Escape
Sci-fi alien vessel sim promises 'more tactile, experience-driven VR re-imagining' for Oculus and Steam VR.

Walkthrough for A Rogue Escape

Stuck in A Rogue Escape, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for A Rogue Escape and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'A Rogue Escape - Screenshot #1
'A Rogue Escape - Screenshot #2
'A Rogue Escape - Screenshot #3
'A Rogue Escape - Screenshot #4
'A Rogue Escape - Screenshot #5
'A Rogue Escape - Screenshot #6
'A Rogue Escape - Screenshot #7
'A Rogue Escape - Screenshot #8
'A Rogue Escape - Screenshot #9
'A Rogue Escape - Screenshot #10
'A Rogue Escape - Screenshot #11
A Rogue Escape launch date trailer

A Rogue Escape trailer

What our readers think of A Rogue Escape

There haven't been any reader that reviewed A Rogue Escape yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Spare Parts Oasis

» Nauticrawl (series)

Game Information

Platform HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, Valve Index
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Steampunk, Technological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

A Rogue Escape by Spare Parts Oasis - Adventure Game

A Rogue Escape is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Spare Parts Oasis. A Rogue Escape has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Motion Control control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of A Rogue Escape, at this time the community has not provided a rating for A Rogue Escape.
