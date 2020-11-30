A Rogue Escape
Developer:
Spare Parts Oasis
Platforms:
HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, Valve Index
Releases:
- Digital June 10, 2021 by Armor Games Studios
Surrounded by unfamiliar buttons, levers, and monitors you stand at the helm of a stolen nauticrawl, a colossal machine you’re not trained to operate. Learn to command this mechanical beast and maybe, just maybe you’ll get off this rock.
A VR reimagining of the game Nauticrawl.
