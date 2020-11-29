  • Log In | Sign Up

Deceased

Deceased - Cover art

In this first-person puzzle horror game set in Pakistan you play as Seth Cooper. You plan to visit your old friend Dr. Jackson Hofstadter. When you arrive at his mansion you discover he and his family have met a terrible end. Witness terrifying visions of the past and solve puzzles to uncover the mystery surrounding the death of Dr. Jackson and his family.

Updates

10 Dec, 2020
Deceased comes to life on Steam
First-person 3D Pakistani horror adventure available now for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Deceased

Stuck in Deceased, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Deceased and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Deceased launch trailer

What our readers think of Deceased

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Deceased yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by BT Studios

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Horror
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 2.6 GHz.
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 GTX, Radeon HD 7950 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz.
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 8 GB available space

Deceased by BT Studios - Adventure Game

