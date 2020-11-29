Deceased
In this first-person puzzle horror game set in Pakistan you play as Seth Cooper. You plan to visit your old friend Dr. Jackson Hofstadter. When you arrive at his mansion you discover he and his family have met a terrible end. Witness terrifying visions of the past and solve puzzles to uncover the mystery surrounding the death of Dr. Jackson and his family.
10 Dec, 2020Deceased comes to life on Steam
First-person 3D Pakistani horror adventure available now for download on Windows PC.
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 2.6 GHz.
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 GTX, Radeon HD 7950 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 8 GB available space
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz.
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 8 GB available space