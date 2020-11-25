Children of Silentown: Prologue
Elf Games, Luna2 Studio
Mac, PC
- Digital November 25, 2020 by Elf Games
Prologue to Children of Silentown, a dark adventure game that tells the story of Lucy, a young girl growing up in a village deep into a forest inhabited by monsters. People disappearing is nothing uncommon in the village, but this time, Lucy is old enough to investigate on her own. Or so she thinks.
Free prelude to full commercial game.
25 Nov, 2020Children of Silentown: Prologue running free on Steam
Prelude to upcoming dark fantasy adventure available now for download on Windows and Mac.
