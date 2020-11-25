  • Log In | Sign Up

Children of Silentown: Prologue

Children of Silentown: Prologue - Cover art

Prologue to Children of Silentown, a dark adventure game that tells the story of Lucy, a young girl growing up in a village deep into a forest inhabited by monsters. People disappearing is nothing uncommon in the village, but this time, Lucy is old enough to investigate on her own. Or so she thinks.

Free prelude to full commercial game.

Updates

25 Nov, 2020
Children of Silentown: Prologue running free on Steam

Prelude to upcoming dark fantasy adventure available now for download on Windows and Mac.

Walkthrough for Children of Silentown: Prologue

Stuck in Children of Silentown: Prologue, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Children of Silentown: Prologue and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

