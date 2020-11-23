Tristam Island
Developer:
Hugo Labrande
Platforms:
Amiga, Apple II, Atari ST, Commodore 64, DS, GameBoy Advance, Linux, Mac, MS DOS, PC, Retro
Releases:
- Digital November 20, 2020 by Hugo Labrande
After crashing your plane at sea, you end up drifting to a small island, with not much to survive. You explore, and find out the island was inhabited, years ago. But why did the people leave? And why is there a fence around the white house at the top of the hill?
Updates
26 Nov, 2020Tristam Island welcoming visitors from 36 different platforms
Demo also available for old-school commercial text adventure compatible with modern and retro devices.
