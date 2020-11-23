  • Log In | Sign Up

Tristam Island

Tristam Island - Cover art

After crashing your plane at sea, you end up drifting to a small island, with not much to survive. You explore, and find out the island was inhabited, years ago. But why did the people leave? And why is there a fence around the white house at the top of the hill?

26 Nov, 2020
Tristam Island welcoming visitors from 36 different platforms
Demo also available for old-school commercial text adventure compatible with modern and retro devices.

Game Information

Platform Amiga, Apple II, Atari ST, Commodore 64, DS, GameBoy Advance, Linux, Mac, MS DOS, PC, Retro
Perspective None
Control Text parser
Gameplay Text adventure
Genre Adventure, Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style -
Presentation Text Only
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

