  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
Advertisement
  »   Home  /  Games  / Fateful End: True Case Files (2020) - Game details

Fateful End: True Case Files

Fateful End: True Case Files - Cover art

Someone is going to murder you. You’ve seen your death, and the vision is not letting you rest until you’ve found out exactly how much truth is behind it. You’ve got to confront your potential murderer in time, even if that means suspecting those closest to you.

Updates

3 Nov, 2020
Fateful End: True Case Files has really arrived
Visual novel-styled mystery about preventing one's own murder available now for PC; coming soon to mobile devices.

Walkthrough for Fateful End: True Case Files

Stuck in Fateful End: True Case Files, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Fateful End: True Case Files and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Fateful End: True Case Files - Screenshot #1
'Fateful End: True Case Files - Screenshot #2
'Fateful End: True Case Files - Screenshot #3
'Fateful End: True Case Files - Screenshot #4
'Fateful End: True Case Files - Screenshot #5
'Fateful End: True Case Files - Screenshot #6
'Fateful End: True Case Files - Screenshot #7
'Fateful End: True Case Files - Screenshot #8
'Fateful End: True Case Files - Screenshot #9
'Fateful End: True Case Files - Screenshot #10

Fateful End: True Case Files trailer

What our readers think of Fateful End: True Case Files

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Fateful End: True Case Files yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Giiku Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme Whodunit
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Fateful End: True Case Files by Giiku Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Fateful End: True Case Files is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Giiku Games. Fateful End: True Case Files has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Fateful End: True Case Files, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Fateful End: True Case Files.