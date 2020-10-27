Visage
Developer:
SadSquare Studio
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
- Digital October 30, 2020 by SadSquare Studio
Visage is a first-person psychological horror game. Explore a mysterious ever-changing house in a slow-paced, atmospheric world that combines both uncannily comforting and horrifyingly realistic environments, and enjoy a genuinely terrifying experience. The game is set inside a huge house in which terrible things have happened. You’ll wander through the gloomy corridors, explore every dead room, and get lost in endless mazes, your head filling with memories of the dead families that once lived in this very home. This twisted environment, void of any life other than yours, takes you to places you couldn’t even bear imagining.
Released on Steam Early Access on October 2, 2018.
Visage is available at:
Updates
After two years on Early Access, finished version of first-person psychological horror adventure available now for download.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10
Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Ryzen™ 3
Memory: 6 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 950 or AMD Radeon™ R7 370
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 10 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10
Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 or AMD Ryzen™ 5
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 480
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 10 GB available space