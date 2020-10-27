  • Log In | Sign Up

Visage

Visage - Cover art

Visage is a first-person psychological horror game. Explore a mysterious ever-changing house in a slow-paced, atmospheric world that combines both uncannily comforting and horrifyingly realistic environments, and enjoy a genuinely terrifying experience. The game is set inside a huge house in which terrible things have happened. You’ll wander through the gloomy corridors, explore every dead room, and get lost in endless mazes, your head filling with memories of the dead families that once lived in this very home. This twisted environment, void of any life other than yours, takes you to places you couldn’t even bear imagining.

Released on Steam Early Access on October 2, 2018.

Visage is available at:

Updates

31 Oct, 2020
Visage appears in final form on PC, PS4 and Xbox One
After two years on Early Access, finished version of first-person psychological horror adventure available now for download.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Horror, Mystery
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10
Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Ryzen™ 3
Memory: 6 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 950 or AMD Radeon™ R7 370
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 10 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10
Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 or AMD Ryzen™ 5
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 480
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 10 GB available space

