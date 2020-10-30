Shut In
Developer:
Cael O’Sullivan
Related Links
Publisher's website
Platforms:
Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital October 30, 2020 by Hidden Track
Shut In is a short dark comedy/psychological horror adventure game which explores depression and isolation by trapping you inside your own house. Your task is simple: Get out of bed, go outside, and get some Fresh Air. Think you can handle that? Oh, but it might not be quite that simple. Your house isn’t looking quite like it used to. You don’t recognize any of these photos, everything’s gotten dirty and disgusting, cracks seem to be opening up everywhere, and you’re SURE everything didn’t used to be so… constantly trying to kill you.
Updates
30 Oct, 2020Shut In breaks out on Steam
Short dark comedy adventure about anxiety and isolation available now for download on Windows PC.
Walkthrough for Shut InStuck in Shut In, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Shut In and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Shut In » View all screenshots (13)
Videos for Shut In » View all videos
What our readers think of Shut In
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Shut In yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32bit/64bit)
Processor: Intel Core2 Duo or better
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: DirectX 9/OpenGL 4.1 capable GPU or better, PixelShader v3.0
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 500 MB available space
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 8.1/10 (32bit/64bit)
Processor: Dual-Core 2.0GHz or better
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL ES 2.0 hardware driver support (AMD Catalyst 10.9+, nVidia 358.50+), PixelShader v4.0
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 1 GB available space