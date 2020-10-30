  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
Advertisement
  »   Home  /  Games  / Shut In (2020) - Game details

Shut In

Shut In - Cover art

Shut In is a short dark comedy/psychological horror adventure game which explores depression and isolation by trapping you inside your own house. Your task is simple: Get out of bed, go outside, and get some Fresh Air. Think you can handle that? Oh, but it might not be quite that simple. Your house isn’t looking quite like it used to. You don’t recognize any of these photos, everything’s gotten dirty and disgusting, cracks seem to be opening up everywhere, and you’re SURE everything didn’t used to be so… constantly trying to kill you.

Updates

30 Oct, 2020
Shut In breaks out on Steam
Short dark comedy adventure about anxiety and isolation available now for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Shut In

Stuck in Shut In, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Shut In and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Shut In - Screenshot #1
'Shut In - Screenshot #2
'Shut In - Screenshot #3
'Shut In - Screenshot #4
'Shut In - Screenshot #5
'Shut In - Screenshot #6
'Shut In - Screenshot #7
'Shut In - Screenshot #8
'Shut In - Screenshot #9
'Shut In - Screenshot #10
'Shut In - Screenshot #11
'Shut In - Screenshot #12

Shut In trailer

What our readers think of Shut In

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Shut In yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Cael O’Sullivan

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy, Horror
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32bit/64bit)
Processor: Intel Core2 Duo or better
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: DirectX 9/OpenGL 4.1 capable GPU or better, PixelShader v3.0
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 500 MB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 8.1/10 (32bit/64bit)
Processor: Dual-Core 2.0GHz or better
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL ES 2.0 hardware driver support (AMD Catalyst 10.9+, nVidia 358.50+), PixelShader v4.0
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 1 GB available space

Shut In by Cael O’Sullivan - Adventure Game

Shut In is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Cael O’Sullivan. Shut In has a Stylized art style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Shut In, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Shut In.