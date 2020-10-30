Shut In is a short dark comedy/psychological horror adventure game which explores depression and isolation by trapping you inside your own house. Your task is simple: Get out of bed, go outside, and get some Fresh Air. Think you can handle that? Oh, but it might not be quite that simple. Your house isn’t looking quite like it used to. You don’t recognize any of these photos, everything’s gotten dirty and disgusting, cracks seem to be opening up everywhere, and you’re SURE everything didn’t used to be so… constantly trying to kill you.