Flow Weaver

Flow Weaver - Cover art

You are captured by an unknown threat, trapped and bound by magic. But you are a Flow Weaver, and you can move between dimensions. Travel between worlds, learn new spells, and uncover secrets to orchestrate your escape.

Updates

11 Mar, 2021
Flow Weaver streams onto the Oculus Store

Multidimensional escape room-style puzzler available now for Rift S, Quest and Quest 2 headsets.
18 Nov, 2020
Gameplay trailer spun out for Flow Weaver

Magical world-hopping VR escape puzzler designed especially for Oculus devices due out next year.
18 Oct, 2020
Flow Weaver making its way toward 2021 release
Magical, multidimensional VR escape room adventure coming to Rift S, Quest, and Oculus Quest 2 headsets.

Walkthrough for Flow Weaver

Stuck in Flow Weaver, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Flow Weaver and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Flow Weaver - Screenshot #1
'Flow Weaver - Screenshot #2
'Flow Weaver - Screenshot #3
'Flow Weaver - Screenshot #4
'Flow Weaver - Screenshot #5
'Flow Weaver - Screenshot #6
'Flow Weaver - Screenshot #7
'Flow Weaver - Screenshot #8
Flow Weaver – Oculus launch trailer

Flow Weaver gameplay trailer

Flow Weaver announcement trailer

What our readers think of Flow Weaver

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Flow Weaver yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by Stitch Media

Game Information

Platform Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay -
Genre Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Flow Weaver by Stitch Media - Adventure Game

Flow Weaver is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Stitch Media. Flow Weaver has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Motion Control control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Flow Weaver, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Flow Weaver.
