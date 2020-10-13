Good news: magic is real! Bad news: magic is highly illegal. Star Seeker is a wizard and you must solve a wizard crime or else get thrown in wizard jail by wizard- I mean, just regular police. In this short point ‘n’ click adventure, collect evidence and use it to clear up the useless detective’s many confusions- and don’t worry about getting it wrong. Every hare-brained idea you can possibly pitch to the detective prompts unique dialogue!