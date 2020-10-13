  • Log In | Sign Up

Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff

Good news: magic is real! Bad news: magic is highly illegal. Star Seeker is a wizard and you must solve a wizard crime or else get thrown in wizard jail by wizard- I mean, just regular police. In this short point ‘n’ click adventure, collect evidence and use it to clear up the useless detective’s many confusions- and don’t worry about getting it wrong. Every hare-brained idea you can possibly pitch to the detective prompts unique dialogue!

Updates

4 Nov, 2020
Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff appears on PC and Mac

Playable demo also available for single-room Ace Attorney-inspired magical murder mystery on Steam and itch.io.

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative, Quest
Genre Comedy, Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Benedict Ide. Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff.