Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff
Developer:
Benedict Ide
Platforms:
Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital November 4, 2020 by Benedict Ide
Good news: magic is real! Bad news: magic is highly illegal. Star Seeker is a wizard and you must solve a wizard crime or else get thrown in wizard jail by wizard- I mean, just regular police. In this short point ‘n’ click adventure, collect evidence and use it to clear up the useless detective’s many confusions- and don’t worry about getting it wrong. Every hare-brained idea you can possibly pitch to the detective prompts unique dialogue!
Updates
4 Nov, 2020Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff appears on PC and Mac
Playable demo also available for single-room Ace Attorney-inspired magical murder mystery on Steam and itch.io.
Game Information