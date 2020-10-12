  • Log In | Sign Up

Dorian Morris Adventure

Dorian Morris Adventure - Cover art

What is the mysterious Book of Knowledge? Do you really know who you are and what your destination is? By playing our hero, Dorian Morris, you’ll follow the tracks left by your grandfather, a famous traveler. Experience amazing adventures and solve puzzles and tasks that will be analyzed to determine your educational aspiration, professional interests, and core competencies.

Updates

16 Nov, 2020
Dorian Morris Adventure embarks on Windows PC

Demo also available for hand-painted point-and-click adventure with 'mind training' puzzle challenges.

Walkthrough for Dorian Morris Adventure

Stuck in Dorian Morris Adventure, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Dorian Morris Adventure and wonder no more!

Dorian Morris Adventure | Complete Walkthrough

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Dorian Morris Adventure demo trailer 2020

Dorian Morris Adventure trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure
Theme Edutainment
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Microsoft Windows 7 32/64bit
Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1,66 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon HD 7500G/Intel HD Graphics 3000
Storage: 160 MB available space

