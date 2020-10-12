Dorian Morris Adventure
Forestlight Games
Official website
PC
- Digital November 16, 2020 by Forestlight Games
What is the mysterious Book of Knowledge? Do you really know who you are and what your destination is? By playing our hero, Dorian Morris, you’ll follow the tracks left by your grandfather, a famous traveler. Experience amazing adventures and solve puzzles and tasks that will be analyzed to determine your educational aspiration, professional interests, and core competencies.
16 Nov, 2020Dorian Morris Adventure embarks on Windows PC
Demo also available for hand-painted point-and-click adventure with 'mind training' puzzle challenges.
OS: Microsoft Windows 7 32/64bit
Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1,66 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon HD 7500G/Intel HD Graphics 3000
Storage: 160 MB available space