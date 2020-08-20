  • Log In | Sign Up

Sol705 campaign
Manipulate: Sacrifice

Manipulate: Sacrifice - Cover art

Nermin, a psychic, leaves her newborn daughter at the orphanage to live a happy life away from her dark world. Newlyweds Koray and Müge later adopt this child, named Şura. But Şura is a asocial girl with strange behavior. He even has an imaginary friend. When she turns ten, she disappears unexpectedly, and it is now up to Koray to open the veil behind her daughter’s disappearance.

Updates

23 Aug, 2020
Manipulate: Sacrifice offered up on Steam

First-person 3D thriller blending elements of 'fear, psychology, drama and mystery' available now for download for Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Manipulate: Sacrifice

Stuck in Manipulate: Sacrifice, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Manipulate: Sacrifice and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Manipulate: Sacrifice trailer

What our readers think of Manipulate: Sacrifice

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Manipulate: Sacrifice yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by MELPYA

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme Psychological, Rescue
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7/8/10
Processor: 2.2 GHz Quad Core CPU
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTS 250 or higher
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 7/8/10
Processor: 3.2 GHz Quad Core CPU
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Geforce GTX 460 SE or higher
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space
Manipulate: Sacrifice by MELPYA - Adventure Game

