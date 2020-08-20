Manipulate: Sacrifice

Nermin, a psychic, leaves her newborn daughter at the orphanage to live a happy life away from her dark world. Newlyweds Koray and Müge later adopt this child, named Şura. But Şura is a asocial girl with strange behavior. He even has an imaginary friend. When she turns ten, she disappears unexpectedly, and it is now up to Koray to open the veil behind her daughter’s disappearance.