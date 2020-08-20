Manipulate: Sacrifice
Nermin, a psychic, leaves her newborn daughter at the orphanage to live a happy life away from her dark world. Newlyweds Koray and Müge later adopt this child, named Şura. But Şura is a asocial girl with strange behavior. He even has an imaginary friend. When she turns ten, she disappears unexpectedly, and it is now up to Koray to open the veil behind her daughter’s disappearance.
23 Aug, 2020
First-person 3D thriller blending elements of 'fear, psychology, drama and mystery' available now for download for Windows PC.
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7/8/10
Processor: 2.2 GHz Quad Core CPU
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTS 250 or higher
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 7/8/10
Processor: 3.2 GHz Quad Core CPU
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Geforce GTX 460 SE or higher
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space