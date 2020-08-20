  • Log In | Sign Up

The Deed II

Can you commit the perfect murder? Outside a brothel in 1930s Paris, a man recognizes one of the orderlies who had cruelly abused him while he was in a mental asylum. Some deeds cannot be forgiven ...

Updates

20 Jul, 2024
Steam Deck confirms The Deed II Compatibility

Immerse yourself in a world of intrigue and suspense, where your choices determine your destiny.

Walkthrough for The Deed II

Stuck in The Deed II, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Deed II and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

The Deed II trailer

Adventure Games by Pilgrim Adventures

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme Whodunit
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Deed II by Pilgrim Adventures - Adventure Game

The Deed II is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Pilgrim Adventures. The Deed II has a Stylized art style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Deed II, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Deed II.
