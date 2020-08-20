Operation: Tango
Developer:
Clever Plays
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Releases:
- Digital June 1, 2021 by Clever Plays
Team up in this espionage-themed cooperative adventure challenging you and a friend to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world. As an exclusive team of two, you and your partner will become agent and hacker, working together to infiltrate, investigate, and eradicate the forces threatening the free world. Work in tandem from two different points of view with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key!
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Win 7
CPU: Quad-core
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon R9 370
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Hard Drive: 10 GB
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system