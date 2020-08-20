  • Log In | Sign Up

Operation: Tango

Operation: Tango - Cover art

Team up in this espionage-themed cooperative adventure challenging you and a friend to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world. As an exclusive team of two, you and your partner will become agent and hacker, working together to infiltrate, investigate, and eradicate the forces threatening the free world. Work in tandem from two different points of view with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key!

Related Articles

Gamescom 2020 Article

Demo round-up from gamescom 2020

This year's show is entirely virtual, which means you can jump the lines and get in on the demo extravaganza this weekend!

Read more Aug 28, 2020

Updates

14 Apr, 2021
Operation: Tango steps up with gameplay preview trailer

Asymmetrical co-op spy adventure coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms on June 1st.
18 Mar, 2021
New platform exposed in Operation: Tango trailer

Two-player co-op adventure starring an agent and a hacker to get a PS5 release, along with PC, PS4 and Xbox versions this spring.

Walkthrough for Operation: Tango

Stuck in Operation: Tango, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Operation: Tango and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Operation: Tango - Screenshot #1
'Operation: Tango - Screenshot #2
'Operation: Tango - Screenshot #3
'Operation: Tango - Screenshot #4
'Operation: Tango - Screenshot #5
'Operation: Tango - Screenshot #6
'Operation: Tango - Screenshot #7
'Operation: Tango - Screenshot #8
'Operation: Tango - Screenshot #9
'Operation: Tango - Screenshot #10
Operation: Tango gameplay preview trailer

Operation Tango - PlayStation announcement trailer

Operation: Tango reveal trailer

What our readers think of Operation: Tango

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Operation: Tango yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Clever Plays

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Investigative, Quest
Genre -
Theme Spy
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Win 7
CPU: Quad-core
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon R9 370
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Hard Drive: 10 GB

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operation: Tango by Clever Plays - Adventure Game

Operation: Tango is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Clever Plays. Operation: Tango has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Operation: Tango, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Operation: Tango.
