Beasts of Maravilla Island
Developer:
Banana Bird Studios
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital June 12, 2021 by Banana Bird Studios
Beasts of Maravilla Island is a 3D adventure game where you take on the role of a young wildlife photographer who traverses Maravilla Island’s magical ecosystems to discover extraordinary creatures, learn their behaviors, and, most importantly, photograph their majesty.
Updates
12 Jun, 2021Beasts of Maravilla Island unleashed on PC and Switch
Relaxed 3D wildlife photography adventure available now for download on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.
16 Apr, 2021Steam demo, trailer, launch month unleashed for Beasts of Maravilla Island
Full version of scenic wildlife photography adventure coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch in June.
18 Jul, 2020Beasts of Maravilla Island takes a shot at Kickstarter
Leisurely 'magic wildlife photography game' coming to PC and Switch by the end of the year.
Walkthrough for Beasts of Maravilla IslandStuck in Beasts of Maravilla Island, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Beasts of Maravilla Island and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
