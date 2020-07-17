  • Log In | Sign Up

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Beasts of Maravilla Island - Cover art

Beasts of Maravilla Island is a 3D adventure game where you take on the role of a young wildlife photographer who traverses Maravilla Island’s magical ecosystems to discover extraordinary creatures, learn their behaviors, and, most importantly, photograph their majesty.

Updates

12 Jun, 2021
Beasts of Maravilla Island unleashed on PC and Switch

Relaxed 3D wildlife photography adventure available now for download on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.
16 Apr, 2021
Steam demo, trailer, launch month unleashed for Beasts of Maravilla Island

Full version of scenic wildlife photography adventure coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch in June.
18 Jul, 2020
Beasts of Maravilla Island takes a shot at Kickstarter
Leisurely 'magic wildlife photography game' coming to PC and Switch by the end of the year.

Walkthrough for Beasts of Maravilla Island

Stuck in Beasts of Maravilla Island, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Beasts of Maravilla Island and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Beasts of Maravilla Island announcement trailer

Beasts of Maravilla Island trailer

What our readers think of Beasts of Maravilla Island

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Beasts of Maravilla Island yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Banana Bird Studios

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

