Stargaze
Developer:
Played With Fire
Platforms:
HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, Valve Index, Windows Mixed Reality
- Digital November 20, 2020 by Played With Fire
Stargaze is a VR adventure game that offers a magical interstellar journey. Visit fabulous planets, complete your book of research or just sit down and chill-out stargazing. Use scientific equipment, read the journals and control the telescope. Immerse yourself in a fable of cosmic proportions and become not only observer, but also the person behind the scenes.
Magical interstellar VR puzzler available now for download on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index and Windows Mixed Reality headsets.
Thomas Regin to compose soundtrack for VR-exclusive 'magical interstellar journey' coming later this year.
VR exclusive 'magical interstellar journey' unveiled for Steam Game Festival; demo expires June 22nd.
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 64 bit
CPU: Intel® i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 equivalent or greater
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD R9 290 or greater
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Sound Card: Realtek (R) Audio equivalent or better
Additional Notes: VR Required, Video Output: HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2 or newer; USB Port: 1x USB 2.0 or better port
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 64 bit
CPU: Intel® i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 equivalent or greater
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD R9 290 or greater
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Sound Card: Realtek (R) Audio equivalent or better
Additional Notes: VR Required, Video Output: HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2 or newer; USB Port: 1x USB 2.0 or better port