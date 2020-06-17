  • Log In | Sign Up

Stargaze

Stargaze - Cover art

Stargaze is a VR adventure game that offers a magical interstellar journey. Visit fabulous planets, complete your book of research or just sit down and chill-out stargazing. Use scientific equipment, read the journals and control the telescope. Immerse yourself in a fable of cosmic proportions and become not only observer, but also the person behind the scenes.

Updates

20 Nov, 2020
Stargaze spotted on Steam VR

Magical interstellar VR puzzler available now for download on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index and Windows Mixed Reality headsets.
12 Sep, 2020
Demo allows first-hand look at Stargaze during PAX x EGX

Thomas Regin to compose soundtrack for VR-exclusive 'magical interstellar journey' coming later this year.
20 Jun, 2020
Demo offers temporary window to Stargaze
VR exclusive 'magical interstellar journey' unveiled for Steam Game Festival; demo expires June 22nd.

Walkthrough for Stargaze

Stuck in Stargaze, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Stargaze and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Stargaze - Screenshot #1
'Stargaze - Screenshot #2
'Stargaze - Screenshot #3
'Stargaze - Screenshot #4
'Stargaze - Screenshot #5
'Stargaze - Screenshot #6
'Stargaze - Screenshot #7

Stargaze release date trailer

Stargaze – PAX x EGX gameplay showcase

Stargaze announcement trailer

What our readers think of Stargaze

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Stargaze yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Game Information

Platform HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, Valve Index, Windows Mixed Reality
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation, Puzzle
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 64 bit
CPU: Intel® i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 equivalent or greater
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD R9 290 or greater
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Sound Card: Realtek (R) Audio equivalent or better
Additional Notes: VR Required, Video Output: HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2 or newer; USB Port: 1x USB 2.0 or better port

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 64 bit
CPU: Intel® i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 equivalent or greater
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD R9 290 or greater
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Sound Card: Realtek (R) Audio equivalent or better
Additional Notes: VR Required, Video Output: HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2 or newer; USB Port: 1x USB 2.0 or better port

Stargaze is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Played With Fire. Stargaze has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Motion Control control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Stargaze, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Stargaze.