The Long Gate
Explore ancient caverns filled with mysterious machinery and traverse relaxing oases of nature while learning to solve the three primary types of circuits that wind through them: digital, analog, and even quantum. Most of the puzzles can be completed in any order and some have more than a single solution. Mastering a circuit type will provide keys to new areas. Nearly all of the challenges are based on real world technologies, and the game contains accurate depictions of quantum circuits and a 4-bit quantum computer, verified by scientists at D-Wave Systems, the world’s first commercial quantum computer company.
Walkthrough for The Long GateStuck in The Long Gate, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Long Gate and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for The Long Gate » View all screenshots (9)
Videos for The Long Gate » View all videos
What our readers think of The Long Gate
There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Long Gate yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information