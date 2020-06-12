  • Log In | Sign Up

The Long Gate

Long Gate, The - Cover art

Explore ancient caverns filled with mysterious machinery and traverse relaxing oases of nature while learning to solve the three primary types of circuits that wind through them: digital, analog, and even quantum. Most of the puzzles can be completed in any order and some have more than a single solution. Mastering a circuit type will provide keys to new areas. Nearly all of the challenges are based on real world technologies, and the game contains accurate depictions of quantum circuits and a 4-bit quantum computer, verified by scientists at D-Wave Systems, the world’s first commercial quantum computer company.

Updates

22 Sep, 2020
The Long Gate unlocked on Windows and Linux

First-person sci-fi puzzler with authentic circuitry challenges available now for download on Steam.
18 Jun, 2020
The Long Gate set to open later this year
Demo of upcoming 3D puzzler based on real engineering principles available only during Steam Game Festival.

Walkthrough for The Long Gate

Stuck in The Long Gate, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Long Gate and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by David Shaw

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme Technological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

