Explore ancient caverns filled with mysterious machinery and traverse relaxing oases of nature while learning to solve the three primary types of circuits that wind through them: digital, analog, and even quantum. Most of the puzzles can be completed in any order and some have more than a single solution. Mastering a circuit type will provide keys to new areas. Nearly all of the challenges are based on real world technologies, and the game contains accurate depictions of quantum circuits and a 4-bit quantum computer, verified by scientists at D-Wave Systems, the world’s first commercial quantum computer company.