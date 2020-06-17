  • Log In | Sign Up

Re:Turn – One Way Trip

Re:Turn – One Way Trip - Cover art

Re:Turn – One Way Trip tells the terrifying story of five college friends on a post-graduation vacation. When protagonist Saki awakens in the middle of the night to find that her friends have disappeared from their campsite, she is soon lured to an abandoned train. Barriers between the past and the present start to dissolve as players delve into the complex mystery of locating the missing friends and unearthing the train’s deadly secrets. Escape otherworldly horrors and unrelenting terrors as players use their wits to tackle tricky puzzles and piece together clues to survive, all whilst holding their nerve with a tension-building original soundtrack.

Updates

14 Oct, 2020
Re:Turn – One Way Trip arrives on PC and Xbox One

Side-scrolling horror adventure set aboard a haunted train coming later this month to PS4 and Switch.
17 Jun, 2020
Re:Turn – One Way Trip making way toward September release
Demo of side-scrolling horror adventure available this week only as part of Steam Game Festival.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox One X
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Horror
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows XP (64Bit)
CPU: Core2Duo
RAM: 3 GB
Graphics: Any with hardware 3D acceleration
DirectX: Version 7.0
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Sound Card: Soundblaster / equivalent
Additional Notes: Earphones! + Play Alone

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows10 (64Bit)
CPU: i3 or above
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Nvidia 7900 / equivalent
DirectX: Version 9.0
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Sound Card: Soundblaster / equivalent
Additional Notes: Earphones! + Play Alone

