Forgotten Fields
Frostwood Interactive
Linux, Mac, PC
- Digital April 14, 2021 by Dino Digital
Forgotten Fields is a game about a struggling author who travels back to his childhood home one last time before it’s sold off. Visit old friends, relive memories and experience bursts of inspiration in this nostalgic game about the passage of time.
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel Core i3 / AMD A6 @ 3.0GHz or higher
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 750Ti / AMD Radeon R9 270x or better
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 3 GB available space
Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card