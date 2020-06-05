  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Forgotten Fields (2021) - Game details

Forgotten Fields

Forgotten Fields - Cover art

Forgotten Fields is a game about a struggling author who travels back to his childhood home one last time before it’s sold off. Visit old friends, relive memories and experience bursts of inspiration in this nostalgic game about the passage of time.

Forgotten Fields is available at:

GOG

Related Articles

The Big Adventure Event Article

Demo round-up from The Big Adventure Event

The genre is taking over Steam until January 25th, with loads of limited-time demos to check out first-hand.

Read more Jan 22, 2021

Updates

23 Mar, 2021
Forgotten Fields trailer sows news of April launch

Narrative-driven 'cozy' reflection on nostalgia, creativity and the passage of time due out April 14th on Windows, Mac and Linux.
16 Jun, 2020
Forgotten Fields plows onto Kickstarter
Demo available for upcoming nostalgic narrative adventure from the creator of Rainswept.

Walkthrough for Forgotten Fields

Stuck in Forgotten Fields, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Forgotten Fields and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Forgotten Fields - Screenshot #1
'Forgotten Fields - Screenshot #2
'Forgotten Fields - Screenshot #3
'Forgotten Fields - Screenshot #4
'Forgotten Fields - Screenshot #5
'Forgotten Fields - Screenshot #6
'Forgotten Fields - Screenshot #7
'Forgotten Fields - Screenshot #8
'Forgotten Fields - Screenshot #9
'Forgotten Fields - Screenshot #10
'Forgotten Fields - Screenshot #11
'Forgotten Fields - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

Forgotten Fields release date announcement teaser

Transparent PNG

Forgotten Fields reveal trailer

What our readers think of Forgotten Fields

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Forgotten Fields yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Frostwood Interactive

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Drama
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel Core i3 / AMD A6 @ 3.0GHz or higher
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 750Ti / AMD Radeon R9 270x or better
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 3 GB available space
Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Forgotten Fields by Frostwood Interactive - Adventure Game

Forgotten Fields is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Frostwood Interactive. Forgotten Fields has a Stylized art style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Forgotten Fields, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Forgotten Fields.
Back to the top