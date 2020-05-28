  • Log In | Sign Up

Sol705 campaign
Ever Forward

Ever Forward - Cover art

Ever Forward is an adventure puzzle game — it is the story of Maya. Maya is lost in a strange world somewhere between reality and imagination. She is alone to confront her despair on her journey of discovery, where she must unlock her memories and confront her fears to unravel the secrets of the world. Players will need to use their observational skills and intelligence to solve multiple puzzles to piece together the mystery of Maya’s past and what dark secrets she has buried.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five…Make That SIX Top Upcoming Adventure Games of July 2020 video preview

Tamiil's gone above and beyond to provide a look forward at what's happening this month among new adventure releases and ports.

View video preview Jul 1, 2020

Updates

13 Aug, 2020
Ever Forward arrives on Steam

Third-person 3D environmental puzzler from the creators of My Time at Portia available now for download on Windows PC.
31 Jul, 2020
Gameplay video offers look ahead at next month’s Ever Forward

Open-world puzzle adventure from the creators of My Time at Portia coming to PC on August 13th.
30 May, 2020
Ever Forward getting closer with demo release
Third-person platforming adventure from the creators of My Time at Portia coming to PC this summer.

Walkthrough for Ever Forward

Stuck in Ever Forward, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Ever Forward and wonder no more!

Ever Forward | Full Game Walkthrough

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Ever Forward release trailer

Ever Forward gameplay video

Ever Forward trailer

Adventure Games by Pathea Games

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Win 10
Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX760 | AMD Radeon 7950
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 4 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Win 10
Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Rysen 5 1400
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX970 | AMD Radeon RX 570
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 4 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible
Ever Forward by Pathea Games - Adventure Game

