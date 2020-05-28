Ever Forward
Developer:
Pathea Games
Related Links
itch.io page
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital August 13, 2020 by Pathea Games
Ever Forward is an adventure puzzle game — it is the story of Maya. Maya is lost in a strange world somewhere between reality and imagination. She is alone to confront her despair on her journey of discovery, where she must unlock her memories and confront her fears to unravel the secrets of the world. Players will need to use their observational skills and intelligence to solve multiple puzzles to piece together the mystery of Maya’s past and what dark secrets she has buried.
Ever Forward is available at:
Walkthrough for Ever ForwardStuck in Ever Forward, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Ever Forward and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Ever Forward » View all screenshots (7)
Videos for Ever Forward » View all videos
What our readers think of Ever Forward
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Ever Forward yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Win 10
Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX760 | AMD Radeon 7950
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 4 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Win 10
Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Rysen 5 1400
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX970 | AMD Radeon RX 570
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 4 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible