Wanderlust: Bangkok Prelude

Wanderlust: Bangkok Prelude - Cover art

Take your first step toward a great adventure. Play the introduction to the Wanderlust: Travel Stories anthology. See the many faces of Bangkok in a narrative game from the makers of The Witcher, co-created with real-life adventurers.

Updates

29 May, 2020
Wanderlust: Bangkok Prelude moseys onto Steam

Free prologue to Wanderlust: Travel Stories available now to download on Windows, Mac and Linux.

Walkthrough for Wanderlust: Bangkok Prelude

Stuck in Wanderlust: Bangkok Prelude, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Wanderlust: Bangkok Prelude and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Wanderlust: Bangkok Prelude trailer

What our readers think of Wanderlust: Bangkok Prelude

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Wanderlust: Bangkok Prelude yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective None
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Photographic
Presentation Illustrated text, Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
CPU: Dual core or better
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Intel® HD 4400 or better
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 2 GB

Mac
Minimum:
OS: MacOS Sierra
CPU: Dual core or better
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Intel® HD 6000 or better
Hard Drive: 2 GB

