A letter to you!
A letter to you! centers around a mysterious protagonist, suffering from amnesia and anxiety, without remembering who he is or how he got to the place where the action of the game takes place, respectively a huge and strange mansion. A stranger man who leads him through the mansion tells him that a certain Mr. Evans has a letter for him. Leaving aside the fact that he suffers from amnesia, the protagonist knows that he must read that letter. As he peels back the layers of mystery, he begins to remember who he is and how he got to the mansion, thus discovering a terrifying truth, but one that he must accept.
Updates
29 May, 2020Crowdfunding sought to help deliver A letter to you!
Psychological horror adventure coming to Windows PC this August if Kickstarter successful.
Walkthrough for A letter to you!Stuck in A letter to you!, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for A letter to you! and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for A letter to you! » View all screenshots (10)
What our readers think of A letter to you!
There haven't been any reader that reviewed A letter to you! yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10
Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Ryzen™ 3
Memory: 6 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 950 or AMD Radeon™ R7 370
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 5 GB available space