  A letter to you! (2020) - Game details

A letter to you!

A letter to you! centers around a mysterious protagonist, suffering from amnesia and anxiety, without remembering who he is or how he got to the place where the action of the game takes place, respectively a huge and strange mansion. A stranger man who leads him through the mansion tells him that a certain Mr. Evans has a letter for him. Leaving aside the fact that he suffers from amnesia, the protagonist knows that he must read that letter. As he peels back the layers of mystery, he begins to remember who he is and how he got to the mansion, thus discovering a terrifying truth, but one that he must accept.

Updates

29 May, 2020
Crowdfunding sought to help deliver A letter to you!
Psychological horror adventure coming to Windows PC this August if Kickstarter successful.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Horror
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10
Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Ryzen™ 3
Memory: 6 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 950 or AMD Radeon™ R7 370
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 5 GB available space

A letter to you! by Savage Howl - Adventure Game

A letter to you! is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Savage Howl. A letter to you! has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of A letter to you!, at this time the community has not provided a rating for A letter to you!.