A letter to you! centers around a mysterious protagonist, suffering from amnesia and anxiety, without remembering who he is or how he got to the place where the action of the game takes place, respectively a huge and strange mansion. A stranger man who leads him through the mansion tells him that a certain Mr. Evans has a letter for him. Leaving aside the fact that he suffers from amnesia, the protagonist knows that he must read that letter. As he peels back the layers of mystery, he begins to remember who he is and how he got to the mansion, thus discovering a terrifying truth, but one that he must accept.