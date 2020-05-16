Sudd City Adventures
Developer:
Sudd City Interactive
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital May 22, 2020 by Limit Break LLC
Play as a special agent with friends who happen to be superheroes experiencing minor inconveniences at their headquarters while not fighting crime. Their Very Important Problems include a missing skull ring, escaped reptiles, couch entrapment, accidentally creating sentient robots, and more. She’ll need to interrogate her friendly suspects and investigate all the clues as she tries to get to the bottom of their personal crisis so she can go home.
Updates
22 May, 2020Sudd City Adventures bubbles up on Windows PC
Short narrative adventure about 'ordinary superheroes' available now for download on Steam and itch.io.
OS: Windows 7 or later
Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8Ghz or equivalent
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL or DirectX Compatible Graphics Card
Storage: 400 MB available space