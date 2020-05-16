  • Log In | Sign Up

Sudd City Adventures

Sudd City Adventures - Cover art

Play as a special agent with friends who happen to be superheroes experiencing minor inconveniences at their headquarters while not fighting crime. Their Very Important Problems include a missing skull ring, escaped reptiles, couch entrapment, accidentally creating sentient robots, and more. She’ll need to interrogate her friendly suspects and investigate all the clues as she tries to get to the bottom of their personal crisis so she can go home.

Updates

22 May, 2020
Sudd City Adventures bubbles up on Windows PC
Short narrative adventure about 'ordinary superheroes' available now for download on Steam and itch.io.

Walkthrough for Sudd City Adventures

Stuck in Sudd City Adventures, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Sudd City Adventures and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Sudd City Adventures trailer

What our readers think of Sudd City Adventures

Adventure Games by Sudd City Interactive

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Drama, Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows 7 or later
Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8Ghz or equivalent
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL or DirectX Compatible Graphics Card
Storage: 400 MB available space

