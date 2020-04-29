DreamBack VR
Developer:
Come Over Gaming
Platforms:
HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Valve Index, Windows Mixed Reality
- Digital June 10, 2020 by Come Over Gaming
One fateful cold night, you were called by your company to repair a downed electrical power line in the Rickfford Mansion, an old Victorian estate in Mort Forest. That night scarred your life forever. Even though your memories of it are vague and hazy, you are still in shock months later, unable to sleep, and your relationship with your family is strained by the shock. You cannot recall what happened exactly on that night… What events terrified you so much that your mind just snapped and drew a curtain of oblivion over them? You are convinced that you have to face your memories and fears to overcome them. You then heard of a psychiatrist who claims to bring back memories through hypnosis, so you booked a consultation with him. Now, you are going to relive everything that happened in the house that night.
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10-64 Bits
Processor: Intel Core i5 7600K equivalent or greater
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti equivalent or greater
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 14 GB available space
Additional Notes: Oculus Rift CV1 / HTC Vive (90 hz) and Oculus Rift S (80 hz)
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10-64 Bits
Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 equivalent or greater
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 equivalent or greater
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 14 GB available space