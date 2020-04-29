One fateful cold night, you were called by your company to repair a downed electrical power line in the Rickfford Mansion, an old Victorian estate in Mort Forest. That night scarred your life forever. Even though your memories of it are vague and hazy, you are still in shock months later, unable to sleep, and your relationship with your family is strained by the shock. You cannot recall what happened exactly on that night… What events terrified you so much that your mind just snapped and drew a curtain of oblivion over them? You are convinced that you have to face your memories and fears to overcome them. You then heard of a psychiatrist who claims to bring back memories through hypnosis, so you booked a consultation with him. Now, you are going to relive everything that happened in the house that night.