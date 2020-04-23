This is the story about 38 years old Brian Fisher, a police detective working to find missing people. 20 years ago, his father, an astrophysicist, disappeared under suspicious circumstances. After 5 months of his disappearance, he was pronounced dead, but his body was never found. This case was the reason Brian became a detective for disappeared people. Till now, he has never accepted that his father is dead. He wants to prove that his father is not dead and wants to find him alive. His father discovered the most important thing for the whole of humanity. So before telling the world that information, he disappeared. Brian, at the present time, is haunted by an unknown man who wants to steal the discovery that Brian has from his father to rule the world. Brian is not aware nor for his father’s discovery, nor why the unknown man is haunting him.