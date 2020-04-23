  • Log In | Sign Up

The Strange Story of Brian Fisher: Chapter 1

Strange Story of Brian Fisher: Chapter 1, The - Cover art

This is the story about 38 years old Brian Fisher, a police detective working to find missing people. 20 years ago, his father, an astrophysicist, disappeared under suspicious circumstances. After 5 months of his disappearance, he was pronounced dead, but his body was never found. This case was the reason Brian became a detective for disappeared people. Till now, he has never accepted that his father is dead. He wants to prove that his father is not dead and wants to find him alive. His father discovered the most important thing for the whole of humanity. So before telling the world that information, he disappeared. Brian, at the present time, is haunted by an unknown man who wants to steal the discovery that Brian has from his father to rule the world. Brian is not aware nor for his father’s discovery, nor why the unknown man is haunting him.

Updates

30 Apr, 2020
The Strange Story of Brian Fisher revealed on Steam
Debut installment of seven-part mystery adventure available now for download on Windows PC.

Adventure Games by Intetic

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Investigative, Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 8 / 10
Processor: Intel® Core i5, Ryzen 1300X
Memory: 6 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 950 / ATI Radeon RX460, 2G
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 7 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 8 / 10
Processor: Intel® Core i7, Ryzen 1600X
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 / AMD RX570, 4GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 7 GB available space

The Strange Story of Brian Fisher: Chapter 1 is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Intetic. The Strange Story of Brian Fisher: Chapter 1 has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Strange Story of Brian Fisher: Chapter 1, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Strange Story of Brian Fisher: Chapter 1.