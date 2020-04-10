Venineth
Developer:
Venineth Team
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital April 16, 2020 by Monad Rock
Venineth is a single-player game focusing on unraveling the mysteries of ancient alien technology via exploration, platforming, and puzzle-solving, across dangerous, distant worlds somewhere in the universe.
Updates
16 Apr, 2020Venineth rolls onto Steam
Sci-fi platforming adventure played as a sentient sphere available now for Windows PC.
Walkthrough for VeninethStuck in Venineth, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Venineth and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Venineth » View all screenshots (9)
What our readers think of Venineth
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Venineth yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)
Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz (or AMD equivalent)
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 760 (or AMD equivalent)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space
Sound Card: Any
Additional Notes: Subject to change before launch
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 (64-bit OS required)
Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.40GHz (or AMD equivalent)
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (or AMD equivalent)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space
Sound Card: Any
Additional Notes: Subject to change before launch