Venineth

Venineth - Cover art

Venineth is a single-player game focusing on unraveling the mysteries of ancient alien technology via exploration, platforming, and puzzle-solving, across dangerous, distant worlds somewhere in the universe.

Updates

16 Apr, 2020
Venineth rolls onto Steam
Sci-fi platforming adventure played as a sentient sphere available now for Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Venineth

Stuck in Venineth, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Venineth and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Venineth release trailer

Venineth – Steam Greenlight trailer

What our readers think of Venineth

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Venineth yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by Venineth Team

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)
Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz (or AMD equivalent)
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 760 (or AMD equivalent)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space
Sound Card: Any
Additional Notes: Subject to change before launch

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 (64-bit OS required)
Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.40GHz (or AMD equivalent)
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (or AMD equivalent)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space
Sound Card: Any
Additional Notes: Subject to change before launch

Venineth by Venineth Team - Adventure Game

