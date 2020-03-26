This is the Zodiac Speaking is a noir, fact-based single-player psychological thriller. Game offers two different gameplay modes. One blends storytelling with stealth and action gameplay elements while second (Detective mode) put emphasis on storytelling to let you fully immerse in Zodiac investigation. In-game visuals stylishly refer to vintage 70’s and unique atmosphere of California at the time. Game plot is based on the story of Zodiac, one of the most famous never-caught serial killers. Play as Robert Hartnell, a San Francisco journalist, who one day receives a phone call from the mysterious Zodiac, greeting him with the memorable ‘Hello, this is the Zodiac speaking’. This event will inevitably lead Robert to confrontation with American famous criminal.