  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
Advertisement
  »   Home  /  Games  / This is the Zodiac Speaking (2020) - Game details

This is the Zodiac Speaking

This is the Zodiac Speaking - Cover art

This is the Zodiac Speaking is a noir, fact-based single-player psychological thriller. Game offers two different gameplay modes. One blends storytelling with stealth and action gameplay elements while second (Detective mode) put emphasis on storytelling to let you fully immerse in Zodiac investigation. In-game visuals stylishly refer to vintage 70’s and unique atmosphere of California at the time. Game plot is based on the story of Zodiac, one of the most famous never-caught serial killers. Play as Robert Hartnell, a San Francisco journalist, who one day receives a phone call from the mysterious Zodiac, greeting him with the memorable ‘Hello, this is the Zodiac speaking’. This event will inevitably lead Robert to confrontation with American famous criminal.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of September 2020 video preview

Embrace the new month, as Tamiil's latest trailer compilation highlights a new batch of games to die for this month.

View video preview Sep 1, 2020

Updates

15 Oct, 2020
Listen up: This is the Zodiac Speaking released today

Psychological stealth thriller based on real-world serial killer mystery available on Windows PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.
28 Aug, 2020
This is the Zodiac Speaking trailer hints at upcoming release

First-person stealth mystery based on real-world serial killer coming to Steam on September 24th.
4 Aug, 2020
This is the Zodiac Speaking making itself heard on Kickstarter

Demo available for noir-tinged, fact-based psychological thriller coming to PC and consoles on September 24th.
7 Apr, 2020
This is the Zodiac Speaking announces fall arrival
Narrative-driven stealth thriller based on real-world serial killer coming to PC and consoles September 24th.

Walkthrough for This is the Zodiac Speaking

Stuck in This is the Zodiac Speaking, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for This is the Zodiac Speaking and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'This is the Zodiac Speaking - Screenshot #1
'This is the Zodiac Speaking - Screenshot #2
'This is the Zodiac Speaking - Screenshot #3
'This is the Zodiac Speaking - Screenshot #4
'This is the Zodiac Speaking - Screenshot #5

This is the Zodiac Speaking launch trailer

This is the Zodiac Speaking gameplay trailer

This is the Zodiac Speaking trailer

What our readers think of This is the Zodiac Speaking

There haven't been any reader that reviewed This is the Zodiac Speaking yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Punch Punk Games

» Apocalipsis (series)

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Action, Investigative
Genre Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Theme Historical, Noir, Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 1 GB available space

This is the Zodiac Speaking by Punch Punk Games - Adventure Game

This is the Zodiac Speaking is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Punch Punk Games. This is the Zodiac Speaking has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of This is the Zodiac Speaking, at this time the community has not provided a rating for This is the Zodiac Speaking.