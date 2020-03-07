  • Log In | Sign Up

Faraday Protocol

Faraday Protocol - Cover art

Raug Zeekon is an interstellar archeologist from a distant planet who intercepts a mysterious signal coming from an unexplored location in a near galaxy. The place he finds at the coordinates is called Opis, but it appears to be abandoned. To solve the mystery of this world, he’ll need to follow three simple principles: explore, exploit, expose.

Faraday Protocol is available at:

GOG

Updates

12 Aug, 2021
As earlier specified, Faraday Protocol released on PC and consoles

Portal-styled environmental puzzler on alien world available now for download on Windows, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.
19 Jul, 2021
Trailer reveals Faraday Protocol not faraway at all

Sci-fi first-person environmental puzzler coming to PC and consoles on August 12th.
3 Apr, 2021
Faraday Protocol to be implemented later this year
First-person 3D sci-fi puzzler with energy distribution tool on an alien world unveiled for PC.

Walkthrough for Faraday Protocol

Stuck in Faraday Protocol, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Faraday Protocol and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Faraday Protocol by Red Koi Box - Adventure Game

