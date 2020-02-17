  • Log In | Sign Up

GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure

GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure - Cover art

In GREYHAT, you play as yourself, an infamous hacker-for-hire with skills and abilities that allow you to infiltrate any computer. One day, you complete a job only to discover that you have crossed some very powerful people. They take revenge by stealing what is most precious to you: Your daughter. To find her you must hack into other people’s computers, look through their files, read their emails, mess with their software, and find clues that may lead you to your lost child.

Updates

31 Aug, 2020
GREYHAT development capped off with Steam launch

Demo also available for hacking-themed 'digital detective adventure' on Windows PC.
11 Aug, 2020
GREYHAT trailer appears ahead of upcoming game launch

Hacking-based 'digital detective adventure' coming to Windows PC on Steam on August 31th.
10 Mar, 2020
GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure heading to PC this summer
Demo available for hacker-based computer puzzler on Steam and itch.io.

Walkthrough for GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure

Stuck in GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure, or looking for the best way to proceed?

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by Limited Games

Close

