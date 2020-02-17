GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure
In GREYHAT, you play as yourself, an infamous hacker-for-hire with skills and abilities that allow you to infiltrate any computer. One day, you complete a job only to discover that you have crossed some very powerful people. They take revenge by stealing what is most precious to you: Your daughter. To find her you must hack into other people’s computers, look through their files, read their emails, mess with their software, and find clues that may lead you to your lost child.
Updates
31 Aug, 2020GREYHAT development capped off with Steam launch
Demo also available for hacking-themed 'digital detective adventure' on Windows PC.
11 Aug, 2020GREYHAT trailer appears ahead of upcoming game launch
Hacking-based 'digital detective adventure' coming to Windows PC on Steam on August 31th.
10 Mar, 2020GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure heading to PC this summer
Demo available for hacker-based computer puzzler on Steam and itch.io.
Walkthrough for GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure

Note, these will contain spoilers.
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
Minimum
OS: Windows 7
CPU: Anything from the past 10 years
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Anything from the past 10 years
Hard Drive: 2 GB