In GREYHAT, you play as yourself, an infamous hacker-for-hire with skills and abilities that allow you to infiltrate any computer. One day, you complete a job only to discover that you have crossed some very powerful people. They take revenge by stealing what is most precious to you: Your daughter. To find her you must hack into other people’s computers, look through their files, read their emails, mess with their software, and find clues that may lead you to your lost child.