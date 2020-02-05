  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Mirages of Winter (2020) - Game details

Mirages of Winter

Mirages of Winter - Cover art

A poem about the passing of winter to spring. The story follows a fisherman living in an island during winter; living a simple life together with nature. By following the fisherman’s footsteps, the player will uncover the hidden beauty of winter and will open new paths towards spring. Mirages of Winter is to be enjoyed like a poem, where the life of each character and object is to be discovered. As the game’s world unfolds, one realizes that everything is connected together, and that even the smallest thing exists for a reason.

Updates

20 Mar, 2020
Spring arrives with the launch of Mirages of Winter

Poetic, nature-themed mobile exclusive available now to download on the App Store for iOS devices.
11 Feb, 2020
Mirages of Winter to become reality in March
First details unveiled for mobile-exclusive 'game shaped like a poem' coming to iOS devices.

Walkthrough for Mirages of Winter

Stuck in Mirages of Winter, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Mirages of Winter and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Mirages of Winter - Screenshot #1
'Mirages of Winter - Screenshot #2
'Mirages of Winter - Screenshot #3
'Mirages of Winter - Screenshot #4
'Mirages of Winter - Screenshot #5
'Mirages of Winter - Screenshot #6
'Mirages of Winter - Screenshot #7
'Mirages of Winter - Screenshot #8
'Mirages of Winter - Screenshot #9
'Mirages of Winter - Screenshot #10
'Mirages of Winter - Screenshot #11
'Mirages of Winter - Screenshot #12

Mirages of Winter trailer

What our readers think of Mirages of Winter

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Mirages of Winter yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Mirari Games

Game Information

Platform iPad, iPhone
Perspective Third-Person
Control Touch
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Mirages of Winter by Mirari Games - Adventure Game

Mirages of Winter is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Mirari Games. Mirages of Winter has a Stylized art style and uses a Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Mirages of Winter, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Mirages of Winter.