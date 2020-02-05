Mirages of Winter
Mirari Games
iPad, iPhone
Digital March 20, 2020 by Mirari Games
A poem about the passing of winter to spring. The story follows a fisherman living in an island during winter; living a simple life together with nature. By following the fisherman’s footsteps, the player will uncover the hidden beauty of winter and will open new paths towards spring. Mirages of Winter is to be enjoyed like a poem, where the life of each character and object is to be discovered. As the game’s world unfolds, one realizes that everything is connected together, and that even the smallest thing exists for a reason.
Poetic, nature-themed mobile exclusive available now to download on the App Store for iOS devices.
First details unveiled for mobile-exclusive 'game shaped like a poem' coming to iOS devices.
