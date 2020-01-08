SELF
Developer:
dobell
Platforms:
Mac, PC, Switch
Releases:
- Digital January 15, 2020 by indienova
SELF is a suspenseful Kafkaesque text-based adventure game with simulation and puzzle mechanics. Could you seize the opportunity to find your father and your SELF back in this introspective journey?
Updates
19 Jan, 2020SELF finds expression on Windows, Mac and Switch
Kafkaesque text-driven adventure available now for download on Steam and Nintendo eShop.
