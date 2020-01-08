  • Log In | Sign Up

SELF

SELF - Cover art

SELF is a suspenseful Kafkaesque text-based adventure game with simulation and puzzle mechanics. Could you seize the opportunity to find your father and your SELF back in this introspective journey?

Updates

19 Jan, 2020
SELF finds expression on Windows, Mac and Switch
Kafkaesque text-driven adventure available now for download on Steam and Nintendo eShop.

Walkthrough for SELF

Stuck in SELF, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for SELF and wonder no more!

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, Switch
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation, Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Illustrated text
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

SELF by dobell - Adventure Game

