Hollow Head

Hollow Head - Cover art

You wake up to a horrible smell, and whispering vents in your apartment. After hearing a scream in the apartment garbage chute you decide to help. Things don’t seem as they used to in the hallways though. Experience a dark, intensely oppressive atmosphere in this first person horror adventure game with PS1-style graphics.

First released as freeware after a PS1 game jam in summer 2019. This director’s cut features additional content, polish, and controller support.

Updates

14 Jan, 2020
Hollow Head reloads with Director’s Cut on Windows PC
Commercial update of PS1-styled game jam entry available now on Steam and itch.io.

Walkthrough for Hollow Head

Stuck in Hollow Head, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Hollow Head and wonder no more!

Adventure Games by Rubeki

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Horror
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum
OS: Windows 7 SP1+, 32-bit
CPU: Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GT 630 / 650m, AMD Radeon HD6570 or equivalent
DirectX: Version 10
Hard Drive: 110 MB
Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Recommended
OS: Windows 10, 64-bit
CPU: Quad Core
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660, Radeon R9-270
DirectX: Version 10
Hard Drive: 110 MB
Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card


Mac
Minimum
OS: macOS 10.12
CPU: Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: AMD Radeon HD6570 or equivalent
Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Recommended
OS: macOS 10.12.6
CPU: Quad Core
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: Radeon R9-270
Hard Drive: 110 MB
Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card


Linux
Minimum
CPU: Dual Core
Graphics: NVIDIA GT 630 / 650m, AMD Radeon HD6570 or equivalent
Hard Drive: 193 MB
Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Recommended
CPU: Quad Core
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660, Radeon R9-270
Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

