Trapped in a deteriorating world of mystery, you must navigate a series of challenges and deadly puzzles while in pursuit of a mysterious figure that always seems to be one step ahead. Can you outwit this prison of shadows and survive long enough to find an answer to the madness? Or, will you fail and be consumed by the darkness? Vile Matter is a psychological/horror adventure game that combines the challenges of the classic puzzle adventure with the fully interactive gameplay of the First-Person genre, taking gameplay beyond the typical point-and-click.