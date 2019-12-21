  • Log In | Sign Up

Vile Matter

Vile Matter - Cover art

Trapped in a deteriorating world of mystery, you must navigate a series of challenges and deadly puzzles while in pursuit of a mysterious figure that always seems to be one step ahead. Can you outwit this prison of shadows and survive long enough to find an answer to the madness? Or, will you fail and be consumed by the darkness? Vile Matter is a psychological/horror adventure game that combines the challenges of the classic puzzle adventure with the fully interactive gameplay of the First-Person genre, taking gameplay beyond the typical point-and-click.

Updates

14 Jan, 2020
Vile Matter explodes all over PC

Psychological horror game with physics-based puzzles available now on Steam, itch.io and Game Jolt.
2 Jan, 2020
Vile Matter set to spread this month
First-person psychological horror to launch on Windows PC on January 14th.

Walkthrough for Vile Matter

Stuck in Vile Matter, or looking for the best way to proceed?

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Vile Matter launch trailer

What our readers think of Vile Matter


Posted by My Dune on Jan 15, 2020

Very, very short(to short)


The game is not even that bad, but very short. Within 30 minutes I was done and I think I counted 6 or 7 small easy puzzles over 4 or 5 'locations'. There is a little story, but is so short and simple I can't say anything without spoiling. You find a few...
Read the review »

Adventure Games by Decoy Software

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Horror, Mystery
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 2.30GHz or higher
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Storage: 2 GB available space
Sound Card: Yes
Additional Notes: Headphones recommended for best experience

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 3.60GHz or higher
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Storage: 2 GB available space
Sound Card: Yes
Additional Notes: Headphones recommended for best experience

Vile Matter by Decoy Software - Adventure Game

