Vile Matter
Developer:
Decoy Software
Platforms:
PC
- Digital January 14, 2020 by Decoy Software
Trapped in a deteriorating world of mystery, you must navigate a series of challenges and deadly puzzles while in pursuit of a mysterious figure that always seems to be one step ahead. Can you outwit this prison of shadows and survive long enough to find an answer to the madness? Or, will you fail and be consumed by the darkness? Vile Matter is a psychological/horror adventure game that combines the challenges of the classic puzzle adventure with the fully interactive gameplay of the First-Person genre, taking gameplay beyond the typical point-and-click.
Updates
Psychological horror game with physics-based puzzles available now on Steam, itch.io and Game Jolt.
First-person psychological horror to launch on Windows PC on January 14th.
Posted by My Dune on Jan 15, 2020
Very, very short(to short)
The game is not even that bad, but very short. Within 30 minutes I was done and I think I counted 6 or 7 small easy puzzles over 4 or 5 'locations'. There is a little story, but is so short and simple I can't say anything without spoiling. You find a few...
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 2.30GHz or higher
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Storage: 2 GB available space
Sound Card: Yes
Additional Notes: Headphones recommended for best experience
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 3.60GHz or higher
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Storage: 2 GB available space
Sound Card: Yes
Additional Notes: Headphones recommended for best experience