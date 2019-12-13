  • Log In | Sign Up

Twin Peaks VR

Twin Peaks VR brings people into the world of Twin Peaks using the immersive technology of VR. Based on the iconic television series created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, players will be able to experience several locations from the show including the Red Room, Glastonbury Grove, Sheriff’s Department, Glass Box Observation and more. Fans of the franchise will be able to solve various puzzles and discover many Easter Eggs from the show that will help them in their journey through the Twin Peaks VR experience.

14 Dec, 2019
Twin Peaks mounts a return in VR
Surreal escape room-style adventure based on cult hit TV show available now on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Twin Peaks VR launch trailer

Platform Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, HTC Vive
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme Licensed properties, Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5-4590
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970
Storage: 10 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: i7
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
Storage: 10 GB available space

Twin Peaks VR is an adventure game, released in 2019 by Collider Games. Twin Peaks VR has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Motion Control control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Twin Peaks VR, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Twin Peaks VR.