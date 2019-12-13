0 new post/s since your last visit
Twin Peaks VR
Developer:
Collider Games
Platforms:
Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, HTC Vive
Releases:
- Digital December 13, 2019 by Collider Games
Twin Peaks VR brings people into the world of Twin Peaks using the immersive technology of VR. Based on the iconic television series created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, players will be able to experience several locations from the show including the Red Room, Glastonbury Grove, Sheriff’s Department, Glass Box Observation and more. Fans of the franchise will be able to solve various puzzles and discover many Easter Eggs from the show that will help them in their journey through the Twin Peaks VR experience.
Updates
14 Dec, 2019Twin Peaks mounts a return in VR
Surreal escape room-style adventure based on cult hit TV show available now on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5-4590
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970
Storage: 10 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: i7
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
Storage: 10 GB available space