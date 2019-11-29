DREAMO
Developer:
Hypnotic Ants
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive
- Digital February 20, 2020 by Carbon Studio
DREAMO is a story-driven adventure puzzle game, where the player explores strange landscapes and solves interactive cube riddles to progress. Featuring fully-voiced narration, the plot revolves around symbolism, morality, and the consequences of life choices. You are Jack Winslow, an acclaimed pharmacologist trapped in a coma after narrowly escaping with his life from a plane crash. Assisted externally by dr Tara Moreau, you’re tasked with finding and connecting your memories in an effort to regain consciousness. The key to restoring your old self lies in a series of three-dimensional puzzles that appear easy at first, but as the stakes rise, the dreamscape is changing, and not everything is as it seems.
Updates
Surreal gear-based puzzle-adventure available now on Windows PC; coming soon to VR devices.
Cube-based, first-person puzzle-adventure coming to Steam and Steam VR on February 20th.
Demo available for surreal cube-based 3D puzzle-adventure coming to PC and VR devices.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 or greater
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 or greater
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 3000 MB available space
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i7-7700K equivalent or greater
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater