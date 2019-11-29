DREAMO is a story-driven adventure puzzle game, where the player explores strange landscapes and solves interactive cube riddles to progress. Featuring fully-voiced narration, the plot revolves around symbolism, morality, and the consequences of life choices. You are Jack Winslow, an acclaimed pharmacologist trapped in a coma after narrowly escaping with his life from a plane crash. Assisted externally by dr Tara Moreau, you’re tasked with finding and connecting your memories in an effort to regain consciousness. The key to restoring your old self lies in a series of three-dimensional puzzles that appear easy at first, but as the stakes rise, the dreamscape is changing, and not everything is as it seems.