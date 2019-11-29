  • Log In | Sign Up

DREAMO

DREAMO - Cover art

DREAMO is a story-driven adventure puzzle game, where the player explores strange landscapes and solves interactive cube riddles to progress. Featuring fully-voiced narration, the plot revolves around symbolism, morality, and the consequences of life choices. You are Jack Winslow, an acclaimed pharmacologist trapped in a coma after narrowly escaping with his life from a plane crash. Assisted externally by dr Tara Moreau, you’re tasked with finding and connecting your memories in an effort to regain consciousness. The key to restoring your old self lies in a series of three-dimensional puzzles that appear easy at first, but as the stakes rise, the dreamscape is changing, and not everything is as it seems.

Updates

20 Feb, 2020
DREAMO awakens on Steam

Surreal gear-based puzzle-adventure available now on Windows PC; coming soon to VR devices.
6 Feb, 2020
DREAMO closer to reality in pre-launch trailer

Cube-based, first-person puzzle-adventure coming to Steam and Steam VR on February 20th.
30 Nov, 2019
DREAMO to become reality in early 2020
Demo available for surreal cube-based 3D puzzle-adventure coming to PC and VR devices.

Walkthrough for DREAMO

Stuck in DREAMO, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for DREAMO and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard, Motion Control
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 or greater
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 or greater
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 3000 MB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i7-7700K equivalent or greater
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater

DREAMO is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Hypnotic Ants. DREAMO has a Stylized art style and uses a Keyboard, Motion Control control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of DREAMO, at this time the community has not provided a rating for DREAMO.