The Button Witch

Button Witch, The - Cover art

Join Ellen in her quest to complete an internship for the Witch Academy and find out what happened in her supervisor’s Manor. An adventure game with lots of puzzles, a retro feeling, interactive magic and a talking squirrel ghost.

Updates

27 Dec, 2020
The Button Witch lands on Windows and Mac

Top-down retro JRPG-styled fantasy adventure available now for download on Steam (Windows-only) and itch.io.
26 Jan, 2020
Kickstarter campaign brewed up for The Button Witch

Demo available for charming RPG-styled puzzle-adventure coming to PC by the end of this year.
26 Nov, 2019
The Button Witch pressing towards early 2021 release
Demo available for JRPG-styled fantasy adventure, with Kickstarter to follow soon.

Walkthrough for The Button Witch

Stuck in The Button Witch, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Button Witch and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by DDreams Games

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - RPG, Quest, Puzzle
Genre Fantasy
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

