The Button Witch
Developer:
DDreams Games
Related Links
itch.io page
Platforms:
Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital December 27, 2020 by DDreams Games
Join Ellen in her quest to complete an internship for the Witch Academy and find out what happened in her supervisor’s Manor. An adventure game with lots of puzzles, a retro feeling, interactive magic and a talking squirrel ghost.
Updates
27 Dec, 2020The Button Witch lands on Windows and Mac
Top-down retro JRPG-styled fantasy adventure available now for download on Steam (Windows-only) and itch.io.
26 Jan, 2020Kickstarter campaign brewed up for The Button Witch
Demo available for charming RPG-styled puzzle-adventure coming to PC by the end of this year.
26 Nov, 2019The Button Witch pressing towards early 2021 release
Demo available for JRPG-styled fantasy adventure, with Kickstarter to follow soon.
Walkthrough for The Button WitchStuck in The Button Witch, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Button Witch and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for The Button Witch » View all screenshots (17)
What our readers think of The Button Witch
There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Button Witch yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information