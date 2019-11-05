In Other Waters
Developer:
Jump Over the Age
Platforms:
Mac, PC, Switch
Releases:
- Digital April 3, 2020 by Fellow Traveller
In Other Waters is a unique exploration game which balances narrative depth and meaningful relationships with an abstract ocean filled with alien life. Casting you as an Operator AI In Other Waters is structured around an ever-growing, tactile interface. Through this unique mode of interaction you will chart underwater courses, scan environments for vital clues, and navigate this unearthly ocean.
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7+
CPU: 2.0 GHz
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: Integrated
Storage: 500 MB