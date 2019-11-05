  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / In Other Waters (2020) - Game details

In Other Waters

In Other Waters - Cover art

In Other Waters is a unique exploration game which balances narrative depth and meaningful relationships with an abstract ocean filled with alien life. Casting you as an Operator AI In Other Waters is structured around an ever-growing, tactile interface. Through this unique mode of interaction you will chart underwater courses, scan environments for vital clues, and navigate this unearthly ocean.

In Other Waters is available at:

Related Articles

AdventureX 2019 round-up: Part 2 Article

AdventureX 2019 round-up: Part 1

Like clockwork, dozens of narrative games descended on London, and we were there to tell you all about it.

Read more Nov 13, 2019

Updates

3 Apr, 2020
In Other Waters making a splash on Windows, Mac and Switch

Alien world undersea adventure sim available now for download on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.
25 Mar, 2020
New trailer, launch date arise from In Other Waters

Unique alien ocean exploration via tech interface coming to Windows, Mac and Switch on April 3rd.
5 Feb, 2020
Cinematic reveal trailer emerges from In Other Waters

AI-based exploration of alien ocean coming to Windows, Mac and Switch sometime later this year.

Walkthrough for In Other Waters

Stuck in In Other Waters, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for In Other Waters and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'In Other Waters - Screenshot #1
'In Other Waters - Screenshot #2
'In Other Waters - Screenshot #3
'In Other Waters - Screenshot #4
'In Other Waters - Screenshot #5
'In Other Waters - Screenshot #6
'In Other Waters - Screenshot #7
'In Other Waters - Screenshot #8
'In Other Waters - Screenshot #9
'In Other Waters - Screenshot #10
'In Other Waters - Screenshot #11
'In Other Waters - Screenshot #12

In Other Waters launch trailer

In Other Waters launch date announcement trailer

In Other Waters announcement trailer

What our readers think of In Other Waters

There haven't been any reader that reviewed In Other Waters yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Jump Over the Age

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, Switch
Perspective None
Control -
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme Nautical, Technological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7+
CPU: 2.0 GHz
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: Integrated
Storage: 500 MB

In Other Waters by Jump Over the Age - Adventure Game

In Other Waters is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Jump Over the Age. In Other Waters has a Stylized art style and uses a control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of In Other Waters, at this time the community has not provided a rating for In Other Waters.