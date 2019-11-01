  • Log In | Sign Up

Otherworld

Otherworld - Cover art

Otherworld is a slideshow adventure game set in both modern and ancient Ireland. The past, present and future of Ireland are all in play when a prominent politician rockets to popularity, his charisma and influence able to capture the hearts of minds of not just the citizens of Ireland but the people and leaders of the most powerful countries in the world. His sudden stardom meets with deadly resistance, however, and a recent assassination attempt has thrown the country into turmoil with ramifications on the international stage. It is up to you to investigate in order to determine the identity of the assassin and bring them to justice.

Updates

5 Apr, 2020
Otherworld emerges on mobile devices

Irish and Celtic-themed murder mystery available for download exclusively on iOS and Android devices.
1 Mar, 2020
Otherworld to cross over into ours next month on mobile devices
First details unveiled for slideshow-style 'modern Celtic mystery' coming to iOS and Android.

'Otherworld - Screenshot #1
'Otherworld - Screenshot #2
'Otherworld - Screenshot #3

Otherworld trailer

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone
Perspective First-Person
Control Touch
Gameplay Quest, Solitary Exploration
Genre Adventure, Mystery
Theme Alternate History, Political
Graphic Style Photographic
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Otherworld by Generation X Design - Adventure Game

