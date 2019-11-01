Otherworld is a slideshow adventure game set in both modern and ancient Ireland. The past, present and future of Ireland are all in play when a prominent politician rockets to popularity, his charisma and influence able to capture the hearts of minds of not just the citizens of Ireland but the people and leaders of the most powerful countries in the world. His sudden stardom meets with deadly resistance, however, and a recent assassination attempt has thrown the country into turmoil with ramifications on the international stage. It is up to you to investigate in order to determine the identity of the assassin and bring them to justice.