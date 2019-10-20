Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient
Developer:
Team GrisGris
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC
- Digital October 23, 2019 by XSEED Games
The nightmare has returned five years after the events of Corpse Party: Blood Drive with an average junior high school student, Ayame Itou, suddenly finding her life turned upside down in the most unsettling way possible. Upon waking from a coma strapped to an operating table in a ransacked and seemingly abandoned hospital, Ayame realizes she’s locked in without any means of escape and with virtually no memories of her past. She must explore the hospital, solving inventory-based puzzles, collecting medical charts of deceased patients, and avoiding terrifying zombie-like pursuers in order to find much-needed answers, as well as a way out.
Translated English version of the Japanese Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient NEUES. Dead Patient represents the first of four planned parts.
Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient is available at:
Updates
Four-part horror adventure debuts today with Dead Patient on Windows PC.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
Minimum
OS: Windows 7 or later
CPU: AMD FX(tm)-6300
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Radeon RX 550 / GeForce GTX750Ti
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 3 GB
Recommended
OS: Windows 7 or later
CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: Radeon R9 270 / GeForce GTX 950
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 3 GB