The nightmare has returned five years after the events of Corpse Party: Blood Drive with an average junior high school student, Ayame Itou, suddenly finding her life turned upside down in the most unsettling way possible. Upon waking from a coma strapped to an operating table in a ransacked and seemingly abandoned hospital, Ayame realizes she’s locked in without any means of escape and with virtually no memories of her past. She must explore the hospital, solving inventory-based puzzles, collecting medical charts of deceased patients, and avoiding terrifying zombie-like pursuers in order to find much-needed answers, as well as a way out.