Embark on a charming comedy adventure story with your trusted dog to solve the crime of who stole your prize winning beard. Beardsville is a city where facial hair is a legal requirement, so you must explore the city wearing a variety of fake beards in various styles that you earn along your journey. Wear different fake beards and to gain favor with certain characters, unlock new dialogues and plot lines, and gain access to secured areas containing more clues to solve the mystery of who stole your beard.