Who Stole My Beard?
Cleardot Games
Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
- Digital August 2, 2021 by Cleardot Games
Embark on a charming comedy adventure story with your trusted dog to solve the crime of who stole your prize winning beard. Beardsville is a city where facial hair is a legal requirement, so you must explore the city wearing a variety of fake beards in various styles that you earn along your journey. Wear different fake beards and to gain favor with certain characters, unlock new dialogues and plot lines, and gain access to secured areas containing more clues to solve the mystery of who stole your beard.
Updates
Comedic retro-RPG-styled adventure with light card-based combat element available now for download on Windows and Mac.
Retro RPG-styled comedy adventure with unique puzzle-based stealth battle system coming to Steam on August 2nd.
RPG-styled adventure about 'beards, friendship and dogs' coming to PC and mobile devices next summer.
