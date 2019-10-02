  • Log In | Sign Up

Who Stole My Beard?

Who Stole My Beard? - Cover art

Embark on a charming comedy adventure story with your trusted dog to solve the crime of who stole your prize winning beard. Beardsville is a city where facial hair is a legal requirement, so you must explore the city wearing a variety of fake beards in various styles that you earn along your journey. Wear different fake beards and to gain favor with certain characters, unlock new dialogues and plot lines, and gain access to secured areas containing more clues to solve the mystery of who stole your beard.

Updates

2 Aug, 2021
Steam is where to find Who Stole My Beard?

Comedic retro-RPG-styled adventure with light card-based combat element available now for download on Windows and Mac.
19 Jul, 2021
Pre-launch trailer offers sneak peek of Who Stole My Beard?

Retro RPG-styled comedy adventure with unique puzzle-based stealth battle system coming to Steam on August 2nd.
3 Oct, 2019
Kickstarter support growing for Who Stole My Beard?
RPG-styled adventure about 'beards, friendship and dogs' coming to PC and mobile devices next summer.

Walkthrough for Who Stole My Beard?

Stuck in Who Stole My Beard?, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Who Stole My Beard? and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Who Stole My Beard? - Screenshot #1
'Who Stole My Beard? - Screenshot #2
'Who Stole My Beard? - Screenshot #3
'Who Stole My Beard? - Screenshot #4
'Who Stole My Beard? - Screenshot #5
'Who Stole My Beard? - Screenshot #6
'Who Stole My Beard? - Screenshot #7
'Who Stole My Beard? - Screenshot #8
'Who Stole My Beard? - Screenshot #9
'Who Stole My Beard? - Screenshot #10
'Who Stole My Beard? - Screenshot #11
'Who Stole My Beard? - Screenshot #12
Who Stole My Beard? release trailer

Who Stole My Beard? announcement trailer

What our readers think of Who Stole My Beard?

Adventure Games by Cleardot Games

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - RPG, Quest, Puzzle
Genre Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Who Stole My Beard? by Cleardot Games - Adventure Game

