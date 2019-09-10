  • Log In | Sign Up

Discrepant

Discrepant - Cover art

Discrepant is a psychological sci-fi adventure game set in the town of New Haven. Roused by the rumblings of distant explosions and the sounds of a screaming man falling to his death right outside your front door, you awaken as Sebastian, an average man in a decidedly abnormal situation. In order to gain any kind of explanation for what’s going on in your small town, you’ll have to weave your way through disconcerting situations, uncomfortably dark environments, and deadly peril at every corner. Your wife Sue might be able to help you, but by the way she sounds, she’s just as anxious and confused as you are.

Updates

14 Sep, 2019
Discrepant emerges from shadows on Steam Early Access
First of four planned chapters of dark psychological sci-fi adventure available now for Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Discrepant

Stuck in Discrepant, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Discrepant and wonder no more!

View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Discrepant trailer

Adventure Games by Incendio Software

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Action, Puzzle
Genre Horror, Science Fiction
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Core i3 / AMD A6 2.4Ghz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 480 / AMD Radeon HD 5970
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 10 GB available space
Additional Notes: Integrated Intel graphics are not supported. They should work (Intel HD 4000-series or better), but with issues.

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Core i5 / AMD FX 2.4Ghz
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 / Radeon R9 380X
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 10 GB available space
Additional Notes: Integrated Intel graphics are not supported. They should work (Intel HD 4000-series or better), but with issues.

