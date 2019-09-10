0 new comment/s since your last visit
Discrepant
Developer:
Incendio Software
Platforms:
PC
- Digital December 7, 2019 by Incendio Software
Discrepant is a psychological sci-fi adventure game set in the town of New Haven. Roused by the rumblings of distant explosions and the sounds of a screaming man falling to his death right outside your front door, you awaken as Sebastian, an average man in a decidedly abnormal situation. In order to gain any kind of explanation for what’s going on in your small town, you’ll have to weave your way through disconcerting situations, uncomfortably dark environments, and deadly peril at every corner. Your wife Sue might be able to help you, but by the way she sounds, she’s just as anxious and confused as you are.
Updates
First of four planned chapters of dark psychological sci-fi adventure available now for Windows PC.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Core i3 / AMD A6 2.4Ghz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 480 / AMD Radeon HD 5970
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 10 GB available space
Additional Notes: Integrated Intel graphics are not supported. They should work (Intel HD 4000-series or better), but with issues.
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Core i5 / AMD FX 2.4Ghz
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 / Radeon R9 380X
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 10 GB available space
Additional Notes: Integrated Intel graphics are not supported. They should work (Intel HD 4000-series or better), but with issues.