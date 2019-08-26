  • Log In | Sign Up

Kamile: The Fall

Kamile: The Fall - Cover art

Set in 2084, Kamile VR will explore family aspirations to live a fulfilling life, while facing the reality of constant work and slavery for digital economics. The job market is already dominated by AI. To make a living people lend their brainpower for Neural Mining processes and further empower AI capabilities. You’ll assume the role of Kamile, wife of a genius scientist looking to develop a new generation of AI. When a work related tragic incident turns into family drama, Kamile is forced to fight and flight in order to protect her son and his secrets.

The pilot episode was released on Steam Early Access in October 2019. Complete game will consist of five episodes, each around 15 minutes long.

Updates

16 Mar, 2020
Kamile: The Fall pilot climbs out of Steam Early Access

Finished version of short debut episode of five-part sci-fi VR adventure available now on Steam.
17 Oct, 2019
Kamile: The Fall rises up on Steam Early Access
Work-in-progress sci-fi VR drama debuts with first of five 30-minute installments.

Kamile: The Fall teaser trailer

Game Information

Platform Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, HTC Vive
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay -
Genre Drama, Science Fiction
Theme Children, Cyberpunk, Technological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: Windows 10
Graphics: GTX 1060
Hard Drive: 1 GB available space


Kamile: The Fall is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Bartosh Polonski. Kamile: The Fall has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Motion Control control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Kamile: The Fall, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Kamile: The Fall.