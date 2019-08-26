Set in 2084, Kamile VR will explore family aspirations to live a fulfilling life, while facing the reality of constant work and slavery for digital economics. The job market is already dominated by AI. To make a living people lend their brainpower for Neural Mining processes and further empower AI capabilities. You’ll assume the role of Kamile, wife of a genius scientist looking to develop a new generation of AI. When a work related tragic incident turns into family drama, Kamile is forced to fight and flight in order to protect her son and his secrets.