Kamile: The Fall
Developer:
Bartosh Polonski, Egidijus Bachur
Platforms:
Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, HTC Vive
- Digital March 16, 2020 by Gluk Media
Set in 2084, Kamile VR will explore family aspirations to live a fulfilling life, while facing the reality of constant work and slavery for digital economics. The job market is already dominated by AI. To make a living people lend their brainpower for Neural Mining processes and further empower AI capabilities. You’ll assume the role of Kamile, wife of a genius scientist looking to develop a new generation of AI. When a work related tragic incident turns into family drama, Kamile is forced to fight and flight in order to protect her son and his secrets.
The pilot episode was released on Steam Early Access in October 2019. Complete game will consist of five episodes, each around 15 minutes long.
Updates
Finished version of short debut episode of five-part sci-fi VR adventure available now on Steam.
Work-in-progress sci-fi VR drama debuts with first of five 30-minute installments.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: Windows 10
Graphics: GTX 1060
Hard Drive: 1 GB available space