Those Who Remain

Those Who Remain - Cover art

Some mistakes should never happen, not when your life is so complete… and yet they do. Those Who Remain sees prospective players take control of Edward on his journey through darkness into Dormont – a once sleepy town, now plagued by secrets and mysterious disappearances – as he desperately attempts to come back to the light and put his life back on track.

Updates

28 May, 2020
Those Who Remain dispersed on PC and consoles

First-person psychological thriller available now for download on Windows, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox One X.
8 May, 2020
Those Who Remain draws closer with pre-launch trailer

First-person psychological horror adventure coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One on May 28th.
28 Feb, 2020
Launch date turns up in new trailer for Those Who Remain

Story-driven, first-person supernatural thriller coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 15th.

Walkthrough for Those Who Remain

Stuck in Those Who Remain, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Those Who Remain and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Those Who Remain launch trailer

Those Who Remain – Welcome to Dormont trailer

Those Who Remain release date announcement trailer

Adventure Games by Camel 101

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Horror, Mystery
Theme Psychological, Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows Vista 64-bit
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 / AMD Radeon HD 5750. OpenGL 3.3
Hard Drive: 9 GB

Recommended:
OS: Windows 7 64-bit
CPU: Core i5 / AMD FX 2.4Ghz
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 480 / AMD Radeon HD 5970. OpenGL 3.3
Hard Drive: 9 GB


Mac
Minimum:
OS: 10.9 64-bit
CPU: Core i3 2.4Ghz
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 / AMD Radeon HD 5750. OpenGL 3.3
Hard Drive: 9 GB

Recommended:
OS: 10.10 64-bit
CPU: Core i5 2.4Ghz
RAM: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 480 / AMD Radeon HD 5970. OpenGL 3.3
Hard Drive: 9 GB

