Paper Beast

Paper Beast - Cover art

Paper Beast lets intrepid player-explorers discover a blossoming virtual world where the environments and quirky animals have independently evolved from lost code and forgotten data. Following an unspoken narrative, players will interact with fascinating wildlife that adapts its behavior to the player’s actions.

Updates

24 Mar, 2020
Paper Beast unleashed on PlayStation VR

Open-world exploratory sci-fi adventure from Another World's Eric Chahi now available.
9 Mar, 2020
Paper Beast drawing closer with pre-launch trailer

Exploratory open-world PSVR exclusive from the creator of Another World due to arrive on March 24th.
12 Feb, 2020
New trailer unearths sandbox mode for Paper Beast

Exploratory open world sci-fi adventure from Eric Chahi coming later this quarter exclusively for PSVR.
10 Dec, 2019
Gameplay unfolds in new trailer for Eric Chahi’s Paper Beast

Exploration of unique ecosystem from the creator of Another World coming to PSVR in the first quarter of 2020.

Walkthrough for Paper Beast

Stuck in Paper Beast, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Paper Beast and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Paper Beast launch trailer

Paper Beast release date trailer

Paper Beast sandbox trailer

Adventure Games by Pixel Reef

Game Information

Platform PlayStation VR
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation
Genre Adventure, Fantasy
Theme Unique
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

