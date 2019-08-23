  • Log In | Sign Up

Hitchhiker

Hitchhiker - Cover art

Hitchhiker is a mystery game set along lost highways, where your goal is to solve the puzzle of your own backstory. As a hitchhiker with no memory or destination, you catch a series of rides across a strange and beautiful landscape, tracking the mysterious disappearance of a person close to you. Your drivers range from stoic farmers to off-duty waitresses, and each one has a story to tell. Clues appear, alliances emerge, and nothing is quite what it seems. As your journey continues, you must decode the events of your past while confronting the dangers that lie ahead. Hitchhiker is a road-trip odyssey about exploring the unknown in order to find yourself.

Briefly launched as an Apple Arcade exclusive before getting broader release in April 2021.

Hitchhiker is available at:

GOG

Walkthrough for Hitchhiker

Stuck in Hitchhiker, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Hitchhiker and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Hitchhiker - Screenshot #1
'Hitchhiker - Screenshot #2
'Hitchhiker - Screenshot #3
'Hitchhiker - Screenshot #4
'Hitchhiker - Screenshot #5
'Hitchhiker - Screenshot #6
'Hitchhiker - Screenshot #7
'Hitchhiker - Screenshot #8
'Hitchhiker - Screenshot #9
'Hitchhiker - Screenshot #10
'Hitchhiker - Screenshot #11
'Hitchhiker - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

Hitchhiker gamescom 2019 trailer

Transparent PNG

Hitchhiker prototype trailer

Adventure Games by Mad About Pandas

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Mixed
Control Gamepad, Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Hitchhiker by Mad About Pandas - Adventure Game

Hitchhiker is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Mad About Pandas. Hitchhiker has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Hitchhiker, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Hitchhiker.
